Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett are the last anchors standing at CNN — and as the network embarks on another round of belt-tightening amid ongoing rating struggles, their futures are in doubt, sources exclusively tell In Touch!

“With new hosts like Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip and Laura Coates earning significantly less than their veteran counterparts, Cooper and Burnett find themselves in a precarious position,” discloses an insider exclusively to In Touch. “Despite their substantial contributions to the network, their hefty salaries — Anderson at $12 million a year and Erin at $6 million — make them price targets for cost reduction. They are aware their days are numbered!”