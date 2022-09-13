The 2022 Emmy Awards brought together the biggest and brightest actors in the industry — and they aptly celebrated their accomplishments at star-studded afterparties. Euphoria actresses Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow and Hacks star Kaitlin Olson and her husband, Rob McElhenney, Connie Britton and more gathered to party the night away.

There were many big winners during the awards show. Zendaya, 26, became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice and the youngest woman to win two Emmys in the same category, ever. The California native, who portrays teen drug addict Rue in the HBO series, said her “greatest wish” is that her character “could help heal people” during her acceptance speech.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress said while on stage.

The Dune actress also gushed that she was “honored” to be nominated in a category filled with amazing actresses, including Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh from Killing Eve, Ozark’s Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets and The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon.

“Thank you to the incredible, incredible cast and crew of Euphoria for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” Zendaya’s speech continued. “Thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.”

Another huge moment of the night was after Sheryl Lee Ralph won the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. Instead of a traditional acceptance speech, the actress sang a few verses of “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like,” she said before concluding her time on stage.

It was a big night for the heavy hitters in Hollywood, and the fun continued into the night. Keep scrolling to see 2022 Emmys afterparty photos!