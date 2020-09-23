They’re married! Emma Stone and Dave McCary tied the knot in a “simple and perfect” ceremony nine months after announcing their engagement, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Because of the pandemic, the Easy A actress, 31, and Saturday Night Live segment director, 35, had to do a more private ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

“Emma had huge wedding plans, but the coronavirus derailed them all,” the insider says. “Of course, she was shattered she and Dave didn’t get the big day they planned on, but it didn’t change their love for each other. So, after she got over the initial shock of having to cancel the whole thing, she and Dave had a small ceremony and tied the knot.”

LRNYC / MEGA

“They still plan on having a downsized wedding and reception for their friends and family once this is all over,” adds the insider. “At the end of the day, she and Dave realized how grateful they truly were.”

Fans have been speculating the couple said their I do’s after they were spotted wearing matching gold bands on a walk together in Los Angeles on September 11. Both of the bands were on their ring fingers, fueling rumors the duo got hitched.

Emma and Dave first crossed paths when she served as a host for SNL in 2016, however it wasn’t until 2017 their romance was confirmed.

The following year, she spoke out about her hopes for the future in an interview and discussed the lessons she learned ahead of her 30th birthday.

Courtesy of Dave McCary/Instagram

“You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life— you’re choosing your family,” she dished to Elle in 2018, also revealing her thoughts on expanding her brood. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,” the performer added. “And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

The writer later put a huge smile on the La La Land star’s face when he popped the question in December 2019 in a sweet photo he shared on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds! Page Six was the first to report the news.