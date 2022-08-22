It’s getting messy. Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, allegedly cheated on her “multiple” times before their split, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“[Sebastian] strayed on multiple occasions,” claims the source, with a second insider alleging that the producer was also unfaithful while Ratajkowski, 31, “was pregnant” with their son, Sylvester, who was born in March 2021.

The model is “talking to attorneys about custody of Sylvester,” adds the second insider.

Reps for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Amid their uncoupling, Bear-McClard, 34, has “major regrets” about losing the My Body author and how their marriage ended, a third source previously told In Touch. “Seb is pleading with Emily to get back together.”

In Touch confirmed in July that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard called it quits after four years of marriage. At the time, a source said the model was “holding it together for their son and staying strong” amid their split.

By August, another source told In Touch that Ratajkowski was “completely over” her ex and ready to start dating again, adding, “Emily isn’t going to have any problem moving on with her life from Sebastian.”

Neither Ratajkowski nor Bear-McClard has spoken publicly about their breakup. However, the U.K. native sparked rumors that their relationship ended due to infidelity after “liking” several tweets pointing to the film producer being unfaithful.

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on EmRata,” one post Ratajkowski’s “liked” read. “Girls, how are we celebrating EmRata’s divorce?” a separate tweet read.

The Welcome Home actress “liked” an additional tweet that read, “EmRata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”

The former couple wed in February 2018 during a courthouse ceremony in New York City.

“I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” Ratajkowski joked about their quickie nuptials while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2018, just two months after saying “I do.”

She continued, “No, it was a city hall courthouse wedding. I guess I didn’t know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional.”

Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Bear-McClard popping the question was as unconventional as their wedding. “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City],” Ratajkowski recalled at the time. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah.’ And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Ratajkowski eventually got a real ring from Bear-McClard and they created their wedding bands together. “We walked into Chinatown and bought, like, an ounce of gold,” the “Blurred Lines” music video star explained. “And he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold to make the rings.’ … I just feel like making it yourself, like, how could you be more personal?”

The pair welcomed their son, Sylvester, in March 2018, with Ratajkowski gushing about his arrival at the time, “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”