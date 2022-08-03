The next chapter! Emily Ratajkowski is ready to date and wants to “find a good man” following her split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, a source exclusively tells In Touch. She is looking for someone “who wont disrespect her.”

“Emily isn’t going to have any problem moving on with her life from Sebastian. She’s completely over him,” the source says about the model, 31.

Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

In Touch confirmed on July 16 that Emily and Sebastian, 34, who wed in February 2018, had broken up after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple share one child, a son named Sylvester.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” a separate source said in reference to their toddler, who was born in March 2021. The My Body author has not yet filed for divorce but is “talking to attorneys.”

Emily has stayed relatively quiet about her and Sebastian’s uncoupling, but she “liked” a slew of tweets in late July that seemed to point at her former spouse being unfaithful.

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on EmRata,” one post that appeared on the author’s “likes” page read. “Girls, how are we celebrating EmRata’s divorce?” a separate tweet read. Another user added, “EmRata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”

The pair began sparking split rumors over the summer when Emily was seen out in New York City multiple times without her wedding ring. Additionally, the Welcome Home star and producer recently sold their Los Angeles home that they purchased in 2018 shortly after they got hitched.

Prior to their uncoupling, Emily and Sebastian seemed like a very close couple. Their marriage was even spontaneous after a spur-of-the-moment courthouse ceremony in New York City.

“I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” Emily joked about her quickie nuptials during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2018. “No, it was a city hall courthouse wedding. I guess I didn’t know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional.”

Even the film producer’s proposal while they dined at Minetta Tavern, which is located in the Big Apple, was spontaneous.

“He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” Emily recalled. “And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”