Model behavior! Emily Ratajkowski has put an impressive amount of money in the bank since she began her modeling career. Keep reading to learn Emily Ratajkowski’s net worth and to find out how she makes her money.

What Is Emily Ratajkowski’s Net Worth?

Emily has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Emily Ratajkowski Get Her Start in Modeling?

She signed with Ford Models when she was just 14 years old and quickly found success by modeling for catalogs including Kohl’s and Nordstroms.

One year later, Emily began to audition for acting roles and eventually booked small roles in the short film Andrew’s Alteration and movie A Year and a Day.

The California native booked her first television role on Nickelodeon’s iCarly in 2009, portraying Gibby’s girlfriend, Tasha, for two episodes.

Shutterstock

Emily began attending UCLA in 2009, though dropped out in order to model full-time.

She became more well-known when she was cast to star in the music video for Robin Thicke, T.I. and Pharrell Wiliams’ song “Blurred Lines” in 2013. In the controversial video, Emily and other models appeared topless.

After the music video was released, Emily skyrocketed to fame and became a sex symbol. She began to grace the covers of several magazines and was named “Woman of the Year” by Esquire in 2013.

How Did Emily Ratajkowski Get Her Start in Acting?

While Emily has continued to model, she has also been cast in several acting projects. She played Andie Fitzgerald in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl, while she’s also appeared in films including We Are Your Friends, Cruise, I Feel Pretty, In Darkness, Welcome Home and Lying and Stealing.

On the TV side, the mother of one has made guest appearances on the IFC series The Spoils Before Dying and the Netflix series Easy.

How Else Has Emily Ratajkowski Made Money?

In addition to her modeling and acting careers, Emily published a memoir, My Body, in 2021.

The Entourage actress also makes money by posting sponsored content on Instagram.

Are Emily Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Still Together?

Emily married Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018 during a courthouse wedding, just weeks after they went public with their relationship

They welcomed their only child, son Sylvester, in 2021.

Emily sparked split rumors when she was seen without her wedding ring on July 14. Then on July 18, a source confirmed to In Touch that the pair broke up.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” the source said, adding that she has not yet filed for divorce but is “talking to attorneys.”