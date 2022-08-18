Holding out hope. Emily Ratajkowski’s ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard has “major regrets” about their split, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Seb is pleading with Emily to get back together,” the insider says, adding that Sebastian, 34, has regrets about how their marriage ended.

A source confirmed to In Touch that Emily, 31, and Sebastian called it quits after four years of marriage in July.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” the insider added at the time, referencing the former couple’s only child, Sylvester, who was born in 2021. They explained that the model has not yet filed for divorce but is “talking to attorneys.”

While neither Emily nor Sebastian has confirmed the reason behind their split, some fans believe that the couple ended their marriage due to the producer’s alleged infidelity.

Just days after the split was confirmed, Emily sparked cheating rumors when she “liked” several tweets claiming that Sebastian was unfaithful in their marriage.

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on EmRata,” one post that was featured on Emily’s “likes” page read. “Girls, how are we celebrating EmRata’s divorce?” a separate tweet read.

The My Body author liked an additional tweet that read, “EmRata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.”

Emily and Sebastian kept a low profile throughout their romance, which began when they had a quick courthouse wedding ceremony in February 2018.

“I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” the Gone Girl actress joked about her shotgun nuptials while appearing on an April 2018 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “No, it was a city hall courthouse wedding. I guess I didn’t know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional.”

Also during the appearance, Emily revealed how Sebastian popped the question. “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City],” she said at the time. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah.’ And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

After becoming engaged, the former couple created their own wedding bands together. “We walked into Chinatown and bought, like, an ounce of gold,” the “Blurred Lines” music video star explained. “And he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold to make the rings.’ … I just feel like making it yourself, like, how could you be more personal?”

A source exclusively told In Touch in August that the former iCarly guest star is ready to start dating again. “Emily isn’t going to have any problem moving on with her life from Sebastian. She’s completely over him,” the insider said at the time.