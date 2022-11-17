Legs for days! Emily Ratajkowski became a household name in the industry after appearing in Robin Thicke’s music video for his controversial 2013 hit, “Blurred Lines.”

Since then, the model has consistently walked in runway shows around the world and has even ventured into acting, landing roles in movies and TV shows like iCarly, Gone Girl opposite Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, Entourage, We Are Your Friends opposite Zac Efron, Cruise, I Feel Pretty alongside Amy Schumer, In Darkness and Lying and Stealing.

Not only is Emily a model and actress, but she’s also a best-selling author, having penned a collection of essays titled My Body, which was released in November 2021.

While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published in January 2022, the multi-hyphenate opened up about her career trajectory and how she got to where she is today. “There have been so many times in my career where I have thought about changing career paths or giving up,” she told the outlet. “I stopped totally modeling when I went to college and I thought I was going to become an artist, and then I left and started modeling full time and then I sort of dabbled in acting … I feel like I am constantly evolving.”

She continued, “I think the biggest obstacle of my career has been transitioning and doing things that people didn’t really expect. But I think you just have to forge ahead and do what you’re going to do and be who you are.”

Emily added another title to her already impressive resumé in March 2021 when she welcomed her first child, son Sylvester Apollo Bear, with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The pair wed in February 2018 after a few weeks of dating; however, Emily pulled the plug on their relationship when she filed for divorce from the Uncut Gems producer in September 2022, In Touch confirmed.

Since her and Sebastian’s split, the Gone Girl actress has been linked to a few lucky bachelors, including Brad Pitt, Orazio Rispo and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, with whom she was seen out and about on multiple occasions in November 2022.

“They were spotted having a romantic dinner together,” an insider told Life & Style at the time, referring to eagle-eyed fans who witnessed the pair getting cozy and holding hands in Brooklyn. “They met up through mutual friends since they travel in the same circles in New York.”

Given Emily’s A-list circle of friends (and rumored boyfriends!), her impressive career in the entertainment biz and more, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the model and actress is a red carpet pro – and has zero qualms about showing off what her mama gave her. Keep scrolling for Emily Ratajkowski’s leggiest looks over the years!