Music icon Elton John is singing a sour note after being snubbed by Disney and cut out of the upcoming prequel to The Lion King.

“After gifting the studio with such timeless classics as ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ and ‘Circle of Life,’ Elton has been blindsided by this egregious snub,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch of the 77-year-old, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the 1994 film.

The source adds, “To have his legacy disregarded in such a callous manner is a bitter pill to swallow. He feels hurt and disillusioned by Disney’s actions!”

Aside from his Oscar wins, Elton is also the recipient of an Emmy Award, multiple Grammys and a Tony Award, making him an EGOT winner.

As for the current state of his career, “He’s been working away,” said his husband and manager, David Furnish, during an interview with Variety. “I don’t think you’re going to have to wait too long [for new music]. I can’t say when but he’s making real progress. It was important for him when he came off the road to have a little bit of a breather and a break. But he’s always said he’s retiring from touring, but he’s not retiring from working.”