Big reveal? Ellen DeGeneres seemingly confirmed the sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s baby three months after the actress gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer, 31, made a brief appearance on the Monday, May 23, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the host called the star via phone.

After congratulating Jennifer on the birth of her first child, Ellen – who is neighbors with the Hunger Games actress – hinted that the couple’s child is a boy. “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute,” the 64-year-old said.

Jennifer welcomed her first child with the New York City gallerist in February 2022. The pair kept details of the pregnancy quiet and have not yet confirmed the child’s sex.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Don’t Look Up star previously revealed that she wants to “protect” her child’s “privacy” as much as possible. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence, and I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair in November 2021. She added that “every instinct in my body” wants to shelter her baby “for the rest of their lives.”

However, the Joy actress noted she won’t completely shy away from talking about her child. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” the Kentucky native shared.

Jennifer’s rep confirmed her pregnancy in September 2021, and a source exclusively told In Touch that the Silver Linings Playbook star “couldn’t wait to be a mom” at the time.

While Jennifer was “over the moon about being pregnant,” the insider added that it was difficult for Jennifer to keep the exciting news under wraps.

“[When] they finally got the news, the good old-fashioned way with an at-home pregnancy test, [Jennifer] was ready to scream it from the rooftops,” the insider said at the time. “Thankfully, Cooke is the more levelheaded of the two and told her to pump the breaks and wait until she was in at least her second trimester.”