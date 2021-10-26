Diet, exercise, stress, repeat. For anyone who’s tired of the grind, there’s a new inspirational and practical book to help!

Elise Museles’ Food Story: Rewrite the Way You Eat, Think and Live provides real-life steps on how to manage your relationship with food and learn to enjoy eating — plus dozens of nutrient-dense recipes, organized according to mood.

“You can feel comfortable and confident in your relationship with food. You can reconnect to your body and its inner wisdom so that you are healthy and happy. No guilt. No second-guessing,” Museles writes.

By cutting out “Food Noise,” which Museles says “affects your choices, your habits and your self-esteem,” you can give your body the fuel it needs without feeling guilty.

“Your brain hears everything you say,” she says. “Your body hears, too. It’s always listening. No sentence goes unheard. If you say to yourself, ‘I’m terrible with food,’ your body hears that story of defeat and reacts accordingly. If you say, ‘I love taking good care of myself,’ your body hears that story of self-love.”

Food Story is available on Sound True, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Bookshop, Books-a-Million, and IndieBound.