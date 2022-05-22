Weekend breakfast. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), James Duggar, Jana Duggar and Jason Duggar enjoyed a family meal ahead of eldest brother Josh Duggar’s child pornography sentencing on May 25.

Jason, 22, took to his Instagram Story on Saturday, May 21 to share a video of his family having breakfast at Cracker Barrel. In the video, James, 20, Jana, 32, Joy-Anna, 24, her husband, Austin Forsyth and their kids are seen getting ready to order around a large table.

Courtesy of Jason Duggar/Instagram

“Breakfast with the fam!” Jason captioned the clip.

In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The former Counting On star currently faces up to 40 years in prison, 20 years for each count of which he was found guilty.

Days after the verdict, Joy-Anna shared her reaction to her brother’s guilty judgment on her Instagram Story. “Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh. We were able to sit through the trial and hear the evidence for ourselves,” the mom of two wrote. “We agree with the judicial system’s verdict, and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material. Our hearts break for all CSAM victims.”

Joy-Anna wasn’t the only family member who has spoken out against Josh amid his trial. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) has also been vocal following Josh’s guilty decision. “We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children. We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name,” she penned via Instagram in December 2021. “ This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates.”

Jason reshared Jinger’s statement to his own Instagram Story, adding the caption, “Well said.”

Amy King (née Duggar), known as the rebellious cousin, has also been speaking out against Josh via social media. In an exclusive video interview with In Touch, Amy said she has no regrets about her public comments despite it negatively affecting some of her relationships with her famous family. “I’m taking a stand and that’s okay if you’ve got toxic family members, friends, whatever. It’s okay to distance yourself,” she explained on Wednesday, May 18. “And I am all for it. I guess I do have a loud voice more than I thought.”

Josh is set to attend his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. The date was originally set for April 5, 2022, but it was pushed back after Josh’s attorneys filed a motion to delay.

In documents obtained by In Touch in March, his legal team asked for his sentencing to be postponed by “approximately 30 days” in order to “pursue additional information and documentation.”

The request insisted that the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s inquiry was “not intended to unnecessarily delay or hinder the proceedings” but rather to allow “Duggar sufficient time to acquire all relevant information which will be necessary for fully briefing Section 3553 argument, to confer with his counsel and to alleviate certain scheduling issues arising out of unrelated cases.”