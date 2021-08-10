Getting hitched! Duane Chapman revealed it won’t be much longer until he is a married man, finally sharing the date of his upcoming wedding to fiancée Francie Frane.

“I’m getting married, and you’re invited,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 68, told hosts Alan Nevins and Joey Santo during his appearance on the Monday, August 9, episode of the “Two Guys from Hollywood” podcast. “We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it. Man, it costs a lot to get married, my God!” Duane continued. “Anyway, yes, September 2nd [is the date].”

Courtesy of Dog Chapman/Instagram

Duane was last married to late wife Beth Chapman for 13 years. The bounty hunter was heartbroken when she died from cancer at the age of 51 in June 2019, later revealing he went into a deep depression due to the heartbreak.

In the months following her untimely death, Duane found comfort and love with Francie, 52, who was also grieving the loss of her own husband, Bob. Francie’s late husband died from cancer six months before Beth passed away. The former bail bondsman popped the question to Francie in May 2020 and said he took time to look inward before taking that big step in their budding relationship.

“Francie’s husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth,” Duane said during his latest podcast interview.

“And then when I went to the Bible, Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, ‘God does not want a man to be alone.’ That he knows we need a companion, whether we’re a man or a woman.”

On August 1, Duane celebrated his soon-to-be union with a loving tribute on social media alongside a new pic of himself capturing a photo of his future bride. “My Francie Francie, I Love You!!!!” he gushed in the caption of his Instagram post, adding, “And soon [will] be proving that beyond a shadow of a doubt!!!”

Courtesy of Francie Frane/Instagram; Shutterstock

The Colorado native previously revealed all of his kids will have a role in his nuptials to In Touch exclusively, sweetly calling it “a family-planned marriage.”

Duane said he was excited to take the plunge with Francie, especially after she stepped up to support his loved ones following the death of his late wife.

“Francie is there for them. She’s not their mom, but she’s helping a lot,” he told In Touch in October 2020. “Every day, you know, I try to talk to every one of my kids … and some days, it’s tough for them and some days, it’s less tough.”