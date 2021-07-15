Hot and heavy! Drew Barrymore couldn’t help but drop a flirty comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Instagram post on July 13.

The Wolf of Wall Street star, 46, shared several infographics about the dangers of climate change and global warming.

“You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!” Drew, 46, hilariously commented. In another comment, she wrote, “Thank you for always have been [sic] the pioneer of saving our earth.”

Commenters chimed in and cheered on the Scream star. “Shoot your shot girl!” wrote one fan. Another added, “Drew out here just hitting us with the hard cold facts about this hottie!”

Leo has been a longstanding environmental activist and frequently posts about nature. The Oscar winner created the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 — a nonprofit organization that has donated millions of dollars to several environmental causes.

When The Revenant actor won the Academy Award in 2016 for his role in the gritty action drama, he spoke about climate change in his acceptance speech.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Making The Revenant was about man’s relationship to the natural world — the world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history,” he said during the telecast. “Our production had to move to the southernmost tip of this planet just to be able to find snow. Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

Drew and Leo have crossed paths in Hollywood over the years. Earlier this year, a report surfaced that Leo decorated his home with Titanic memorabilia. As fans know, he starred in the 1997 James Cameron-directed romance film with Kate Winslet and the movie shot him into instant stardom.

In a segment from The Drew Barrymore Show, the eponymous host gave some insight into Leo’s house decor. “I’ve actually been to Leonardo DiCaprio’s real home, and he’s so not self-indulgent,” Drew explained. “His taste is impeccable. His art collection is to die for and I think this is the cutest thing ever, but he doesn’t live like that to my knowledge.”

Leo has been dating model Camila Morrone since 2017. Drew was previously married to art consultant Will Kopelman. The couple divorced in 2016 and they share two daughters — Olive and Frankie.