Drake Bell has kept his personal life out of the limelight for several years. However, in light of news of him being reported missing – then found – followed by his subsequent divorce, fans of the Drake & Josh alum are curious how the former Nickelodeon star and his family are holding up.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Drake’s divorce.

Who Is Drake Bell’s Estranged Wife?

Drake’s estranged wife’s name is Janet Bell (née Von Schmeling). The spouses secretly wed in March 2019, but the “Found a Way” musician didn’t reveal his marital status until June 2021 when he took to social media.

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” Drake wrote via Twitter at the time. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

When Did Drake Bell’s Wife File for Divorce?

On April 20, 2023, Janet filed for divorce in Los Angeles County, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. Janet listed her and the “Hollywood Girl” artist’s date of separation as September 15, 2022, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, per the legal paperwork.

Shortly after In Touch and several outlets reported the news, Drake took to Twitter to express his surprise.

“I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ … check out my new song,” he wrote at the time, including a clip of his single, “Going Away.”

News of the pair’s divorce came one week after Drake was initially reported “missing and endangered” by the Daytona Beach Police Department, according to their official Facebook account.

Hours later, however, Drake confirmed that he was safe by tweeting, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night, and this?”

The authorities also updated their original social media post by noting, “At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe.”

What Is Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling’s Son’s Name?

According to Janet’s divorce filing obtained by In Touch, she and Drake share a son, who was born in June 2021. Although the pair have called their child Jeremy Drake Bell, Janet listed their kid’s name as Wyatt Bell on the court documents.

Janet is seeking primary custody of their son and is requesting that Drake be granted visitation rights, according to the documents. She is also seeking spousal support.