Drake Bell has been found after being reported as “missing and endangered,” the Daytona Beach police confirmed. Keep reading for everything we know about Drake’s disappearance.

When Was Drake Bell Reported Missing?

According to a Thursday, April 13, post on the Daytona Beach Police Department’s official Facebook page, officers are searching for the Drake & Josh alum (real name Jared Bell).

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on [Wednesday, April 12] just before 9 p.m.,” the post continued. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

Officials are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Jayson Wallace.

Social media users were quick to flood the comment section with jokes from the Nickelodeon series, before officers insisted that it was not a hoax.

“For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace,” the department added.

Hours later, Daytona authorities updated their original Facebook post to reveal that Bell was found.

“At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe,” their announcement read.

What Does Endangered Mean?

According to the California Highway Patrol, a person can be considered endangered when “the person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, or the environment, is in the company of a potentially dangerous person or any other factor that may put the person in serious peril.”

The website adds that the person’s disappearance must have occurred “under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.”

Does Drake Bell Have a Criminal Record?

The Amanda Show alum was arrested in May 2021 and charged with attempted endangering children, a 4th-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, 1st-degree misdemeanor, In Touch confirmed at the time.

“That investigation revealed that the victim, who had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in December 2017,” Tyler Sinclair, spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office previously told In Touch. “While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

According to the investigation, Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages in the months leading up to the concert. The actor posted a $2,500 bond and was ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

The following month – after originally pleading not guilty – the California native copped a plea deal and pleaded guilty on June 23, 2021. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

Is Drake Bell Married?

Days after pleading guilty, Drake shocked fans when he announced via Twitter that he was married and had a son.

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” he tweeted in Spanish on June 29, 2021. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

While the couple kept their relationship private, People reported in January that Drake and wife Janet Von Schmeling had separated after nearly five years of marriage.