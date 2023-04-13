Drake Bell is a father to one son, Jeremy Drake Bell, with his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling. Keep scrolling to meet the actor’s wife, son and learn more about his family.

Who Is Drake Bell’s Wife?

Not much is known about the Drake & Josh alum’s relationship with Janet.

The pair secretly tied the knot in 2018 after five years of dating. However, Drake – whose real name is Jared Bell – didn’t reveal that they were married until June 2021.

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” he wrote via Twitter at the time. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

It was revealed in January 2023 that the pair split sometime in 2022. “Janet is devoted to raising their son,” a source told People about the separation. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

Similar to Drake, Janet is also an actor and has appeared in the shows Painting Autumn and How to Survive High School.

Does Drake Bell Have Children?

Drake and Janet welcomed their son, Jeremy, in June 2021.

While the coparents kept their relationship private, they also chose to keep their son out of the spotlight.

Did Drake Bell Go Missing?

The Daytona Beach Police Department’s official Facebook page announced that they were searching for Drake after he had gone missing on April 13.

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on [Wednesday, April 12] just before 9 p.m.,” the post explained. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

Just hours later, Daytona authorities updated the original Facebook post to reveal that Drake had been found.

“At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe,” their announcement stated.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Has Drake Bell Been Arrested?

In May 2021, the “Found a Way” singer was arrested and charged with attempted endangering children, a 4th-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a 1st-degree misdemeanor, In Touch confirmed at the time.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, who had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in December 2017,” a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office told In Touch. “While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Drake reportedly sent the victim inappropriate social media messages in the months leading up to the concert, according to the investigation. The Amanda Show alum posted a $2,500 bond and was ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

While Drake initially pleaded not guilty, he agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty in June 2021. The California native was sentenced to serve two years of probation, as well as ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.