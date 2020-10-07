This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The perfect refreshing salad does exist – smashed cucumbers, with avocado, peppers and radishes with a dash of sauce and hemp hearts. This salad combines wholesome and fresh ingredients with a light vinaigrette style finish. Whether you need a main course or a side salad, this is one deliciously healthy recipe you will want to have on the ready for any night!

This light and refreshing cucumber salad has the perfect balance to it. Combining low calorie cucumbers, high in nutrients and minerals, with hemp hearts and avocado, both packed with heart-healthy fats and antioxidants, your tastebuds and nutritionist will thank you for this recipe. Hemp hearts are known for their high amino acid content and potential to aid in heart-health and lowering blood pressure. Not only that, hemp hearts are loaded with plant protein that will keep you nourished while the cucumbers keep you hydrated.

This salad is the lightest super-salad you could imagine up. It’s the perfect recipe to add even a little extra to, with a drizzle of CBD or a dropper full in your dressing. CBD oil is easy to add to recipes with dressing and sauces, using the base oil to carry into your system. CBD is thought to have the possibility of aiding in digestion, making it the perfect addition to this already nourishing salad.

Ready in 1 hour

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 English cucumber

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds

2 small radishes, thinly sliced

¼ green bell pepper, sliced

¼ red bell pepper, sliced

¼ small red onion, sliced

1 medium hass avocado, peeled, deseeded and sliced

Preparation

Use a pan to lightly smash the cucumbers to release the juices inside. Quarter the cucumber into four long strips and take out the seeds. Cut each strip into ½ inch pieces and toss them in the salt and sugar in a mixing bowl. Place the cucumbers on a strainer above another bowl to catch all the juices and carefully balance a heavy weight (i used a bowl) on top of the cucumbers to help release all the moisture from them. Place in the fridge for about 30 minutes. Vinaigrette: mix together in a bowl the soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, hemp oil, hemp hearts and black sesame seeds. Toss the cucumbers in the vinaigrette, transfer to a serving bowl and top with radishes, bell peppers, onions and avocado. Sprinkle additional seeds on top and serve!

Tips

The smashing of the cucumbers, removal of the seed and releasing of the juices is an important part so the salad isn’t soggy and the cucumbers stay crunchy!

Optional – Add you CBD oil directly to your dressing at the beginning of step 2 for an easy addition!