­This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Vegan Mini Fluffy Pancakes with Carob Chips, Hemp Hearts, Chia Seeds & Ground Flaxseed with a Maple Almond Butter Drizzle

OVO-PESCATARIAN/PLANT-BASED/SOY-FREE/VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 35 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Setting Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Makes: 9 portions of 5 pancakes (45 mini pancakes)

Allergens: seeds, tree nuts, wheat

Next time you make pancakes for breakfast, load them up with extra micronutrients and plant-based products for a lighter meal that is more nutritious than just plain ol’ pancakes and will keep you full longer.

These silver dollar pancakes use a mix of chia seeds, hemp hearts and ground flaxseed in water to replace eggs, and a maple almond sauce to top it off instead of processed sugar heavy pancake syrup. Carob is also used instead of chocolate for those who can’t tolerate cocoa but absolutely miss the taste. Lastly garnish with strawberries and enjoy!

Start your day with the right mental and physical state with this new twist on a classic favorite breakfast staple!

Pro-Tip: Add a dropper-full of CBD oil to your maple almond sauce for an extra health boost in this recipe.

Ingredients

WET

1 teaspoon of hemp heart

1 teaspoon of chia seeds

1 teaspoon of ground flaxseed

3 tablespoons of water

1-¾ cups of hemp milk

¼ cup of vegan butter, melted

¼ cup of coconut sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

DRY

2 cups of all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of carob powder

¼ teaspoon of pink Himalayan salt

SAUCE

½ cup of creamy almond butter

¼ cup of hemp milk

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon water

OTHER

Vegan butter for cooking

Carob chips, hemp hearts, maple syrup and strawberries for garnishing

Steps

Mix the hemp hearts, chia seeds and ground flaxseed with the water to form a “vegan egg”. Let it thicken for 10 minutes. While waiting, make your almond butter sauce by combining all the ingredients in a blender and puréeing until smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the wet ingredients with the vegan egg and whisk to combine. Add the dry ingredients into the wet, whisk until free of lumps, do not overbeat and set aside for another 5-10 minutes to activate the leavening agents.

Working in batches, pour about one spoonful of batter into a non-stick pan set to medium heat with melted vegan butter. Sprinkle each pancake with carob chips and cook each side for a minute and a half. After each batch, rinse the pan and wipe the melted carob off. Repeat until the batter is finished.

Tips

Storing and shelf life: best eaten right away or stored in the freezer for later meals. Keep in a Ziploc bag in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.

Easy perfect mini pancake life hack alert! Fill a big plastic squeeze bottle with the batter and cut off the tip. Squeeze out perfectly circle pancakes using this technique.

It is important to use a non-stick pan with this recipe, otherwise, the carob chips will stick even more.

Q&A

Where can I purchase carob chips and carob powder? Buy these at whole food stores, specialty health stores or online.

Can I use another type of nut milk instead of hemp milk? Almond, cashew, oat or flax milk all work in this recipe as well.

