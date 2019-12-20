Gone but not forgotten. It’s been five months since we lost beloved actor Cameron Boyce, and for many, the wounds are still fresh. Close pal Dove Cameron shared the tattoo she got in memory for her late friend in a YouTube video posted on Friday, December 19.

“My friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace. He wanted to get influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be something artistic or peaceful,” the 23-year-old said in the video published by Vogue, explaining the meaning behind the tattoo and how it applied to her philanthropic friend.

“He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually,” she continued, “And I think that that’s really beautiful and I’ve been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate.” As the video continued, Dove settled on a pistol on her forearm with a single rose shooting out.

Following the death of her friend, Dove took to Instagram to share a moving tribute three days after his passing on July 6. “My system is still in shock and my brain is still foggy and full of holes,” the actress read from her notes, visibly distraught. “Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic. An earth angel.”

Courtesy Vogue/Youtube

She continued, “Cameron was always good and kind. He was selfless and generous, he was magnanimous and arguably a true philanthropist at only 20. Beloved by anyone who had ever been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy. Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being.”

The 20-year-old former Disney star “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly. Additional reports stated the actor’s passing was in relation to his epilepsy. He is deeply missed by his friends and family.