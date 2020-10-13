Too close to home? Dominic West‘s wife, Catherine FitzGerald, didn’t watch his critically acclaimed TV series, The Affair, prior to the actor’s kissing scandal with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James.

Dominic, 50, said Catherine, 49, chose to avoid watching avoid the show, and he said her decision was a “wise” one in a 2017 interview with the Irish Daily Mail.

MEGA

“My wife hasn’t watched it [The Affair] either and I don’t really want them to,” he said at the time. “My sisters were saying, ‘Yes, we heard it’s good [but] we heard you do certain things there and we decided not to watch it.'”

Dominic continued, “Maybe they have watched a few [episodes] but my wife, wisely, hasn’t. I mean, it’s not something I’d like to watch her doing!”

The Affair was a scripted series that portrayed the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship between Dominic’s character, Noah Solloway, and Ruth Wilson‘s character, Alison. It premiered on Showtime in 2014 and ran for five seasons until the finale in 2019.

It seems like the Wire alum’s life began to imitate his art, because he was spotted kissing Lily, 31, while they dined al fresco in Rome on Sunday, October 11. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, they were seen riding on an electric scooter together with Dominic wrapped his arms around the Cinderella star as she drove. Dominic and Lily, who are costarring in the upcoming BBC One miniseries The Pursuit of Love, also took in the sights together and were touchy-feely as he placed her hand on her hip in one photo, while she placed her hand on his chest in another. It appeared Dominic couldn’t keep his hands off Lily as they enjoyed their lunch outdoors, as he was seen caressing her head while they locked lips in a passionate makeout session.

The pair’s outing came as a shock since the Sheffield, United Kingdom native is happily married to Catherine. The couple tied the knot in June 2010 and they share three children together: daughter Dora, 14, son Senan, 12, and son Francis, 11. Dominic is also a father to daughter Martha, 22, from his previous relationship with Polly Astor.

Lily is recently single after splitting from on-again, off-again boyfriend, Doctor Who star Matt Smith in early October. She was also linked to Captain America star Chris Evans after they were spotted on two separate dates in July.

MEGA

On Tuesday, October 13, Dominic and Catherine posed for photos outside of their home in The Cotswolds. They stepped out together as a couple and put on a united front amid the cheating allegations. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” read a handwritten note, signed by the husband and wife, which was given to reporters during their outing.