Big family! Duane Chapman, best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is the proud father to ​12 kids: eight sons and four daughters. However, he recently learned that he ​is a dad to 13 children and has an adult son named Jon. Keep scrolling to meet the reality star’s kids, learn about his family and more.

How Many Kids Does Dog the Bounty Hunter Have?

Duane became a father when he welcomed his eldest son, Christopher Michael Hecht, with a woman named Debbie White when he was just a teenager in 1969. However, Duane did not know he was Christopher’s father until he was an adult.

The TV personality went on to welcome sons Duane Lee Chapman II in 1973 and Leland Blane Chapman in 1976 with his ex-wife La Fonda Sue Darnell.

After being married to La Fonda from 1972 until 1977, Duane married Ann Tegnell in 1979. The couple welcomed son Zebadiah Chapman in 1980, though he tragically died when he was just 30 days old.

Duane and Anna went on to welcome sons Wesley Chapman in 1980 and James Robert Chapman in 1982 before the pair divorced in 1982.

The bounty hunter then married Lyssa Rae Brittain in 1982 and welcomed his first daughter, Barbara Katie Chapman, that same year. Barbara tragically died following a car crash in 2006.

Duane and Lyssa also share son Tucker Dee Chapman, who was born in 1983, and Lyssa Rae Chapman, who was born in 1987. The couple divorced in 1991.

Additionally, he shares two kids with his late wife Beth Chapman, whom he was married to from 2006 until her death in 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Bonnie Joanne Chapman, in 1998, and son Garry Chapman in 2001.

During their marriage, Duane adopted Beth’s daughter Cecily Barmore-Chapman, whom she shared with her ex-husband.

In June 2023, the Colorado native revealed that he has a ​13th child named Jon.

How Did Dog the Bounty Hunter Learn About His Son Jon?

Duane – who married Francie Frane in 2021 – took to Instagram on June 26 to share that he has an adult son named Jon.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life,” the reality TV star captioned a photo of Jon on the fourth anniversary of Beth’s death. “But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi.”

Duane then teased that he will further share details about ​Jon in his new book Nine Lives and Counting, which will be published in April 2024.