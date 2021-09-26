It’s no secret that Duane Chapman (a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter) is a reality TV legend — but he became a household name through his very real bounty hunting business. In September 2021, the bail bondsman joined the search for the late Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the ongoing case. He was spotted knocking on Brian’s parents’ front door at their Florida home, seemingly looking to inquire about the missing 23-year-old’s whereabouts.

But how much is the A&E personality worth? The 68-year-old’s estimated net worth is an impressive $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How has he built such a sizeable bank account since debuting on TV in 2004? Here’s a breakdown.

Dog Has a Reality TV Empire

Dog the Bounty Hunter premiered on A&E in August 2004 and ran for eight seasons until it was canceled in May 2012. The show aired its final episode in June 2012. In September 2013, the series started airing in syndication — which is where the bulk of Dog’s earnings are probably still coming from.

Their first spinoff series, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, premiered on CMT in April 2013 and ended in August 2015 after three seasons. In November 2017, A&E premiered a two-hour special titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which documented Dog’s late wife, Beth Chapman, as she battled with stage 4 throat cancer. She died of the illness in June 2019.

Dog has a second spinoff series, Dog’s Most Wanted, that premiered on WGN America in September 2019, but there has been no official release date for season 2. His third spinoff series, Dog Unleashed, is currently in production.

Dog Has Done Other Television Work

The bounty hunter has also appeared on several reality and scripted TV series aside from his own. Dog has guest-starred on Hollywood Squares, My Name Is Earl, Hawaii Five-O, Gene Simmons Family Jewels and The Osbournes.

Dog Has Written Books

The reality star has written two books throughout the course of his career. His 2007 autobiography, You Can Run but You Can’t Hide, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. The Colorado native published his second book, Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given, in 2010.