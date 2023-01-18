Lisa Marie Presley‘s housekeeper and ex-husband Danny Keough desperately tried to direct paramedics to her Calabasas home following her cardiac arrest on January 12, according to a 911 call that was released on Wednesday, January 18.

Her distressed housekeeper was heard first on the phone and appeared unclear about the exact address of the house. The operator eventually asked, “Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now?” and she answered, “Yes, he’s trying to…” Danny was reportedly administering CPR to Lisa Marie before EMTs arrived on the scene.

Once Danny got on the phone, he was told, “Sir, paramedics are on the way,” and was asked if they would be able to access her street. “No, there’s a security gate in the neighborhood, but they’ll just let them through,” the musician answered. Danny then frantically asked “How far are they?” and shortly thereafter said he thought they had heard emergency services arriving at the home. The call ended shortly after that.

Paramedics transported Lisa Marie to nearby West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where she died later that day. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, initially told fans that her “beloved daughter” was “receiving the best care,” and asked fans, “Please keep her and our family in your prayers.”

Several hours later, the former Dallas star, 77, revealed the sad news that her daughter she shared with late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley didn’t make it.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement, adding, “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie left behind three children: daughter Riley Keough, 33, whom she shared with Danny, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with second husband Michael Lockwood. The singer was living in a rented home with Danny at the time of her death.

The “Lights Out” songstress had been bereaved since the July 2020 suicide of her only son, Benjamin Keough, who took his own life at the age of 27. Lisa Marie wrote an essay in August 2021 to mark National Grief Awareness Day, where she revealed that she had been “living in the horrific reality” of grief’s “unrelenting grips” ever since losing Ben.

Lisa Marie will be buried next to her son at her father’s legendary estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. A public memorial will be held for Elvis’ only child on the front lawn of the home-turned-museum on Sunday, January 22, 2023.