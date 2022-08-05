Sponsored content with RMS Titanic, Inc.

Over the last 110 years, the world has continued its fascination with the events that surround Titanic. From kids to adults, curious minds of all ages dive into the history and explore the science behind what sank the “Unsinkable Ship.”

In the meantime, check out these fun Titanic activities below:

A Children’s Book

Robert Douglas Spedden (age 6) traveling in First Class with his parents, nurse, and his little stuffed polar bear, slept through most of the ordeal, safe in his mother’s arms and the entire party survived. His mom, Daisy, later wrote a little book for her son — the world adventures of a little boy and his bear named Polar who survived the sinking of Titanic. His mother wrote the book to explain what they had experienced while he was sleeping. Polar the Titanic Bear, by Daisy Corning Stone Spedden is available at thetitanicstore.com.

Courtesy of RMS Titanic, Inc

The Tip of The Iceberg: A Science Experience

Do you know the saying, “It’s just the tip of the iceberg!”? This expression is used to mean the problem is bigger than what can be seen, because about 87% of an iceberg is below the surface. Here’s how to create your own iceberg:

• Fill a balloon with water, tie the end to seal.

• Put the balloon in a plastic bag and place in the freezer overnight.

• Remove the frozen balloon and carefully cut the balloon away, uncovering the ice.

• Place in a glass bowl filled with tap water.

• Observe how the iceberg fl oats.

How much of the iceberg is above the waterline? How much is below?

Test Your Titanic Knowledge

How Much Do You Know About the Titanic? (answers below)

1. Who was Titanic’s Captain?

2. What does “RMS” stand for?

3. Where was Titanic built?

4. When did Titanic set sail?

5. Why is the world still fascinated by Titanic after 110 years?

Answers: (1) Capt.Edward J. Smith (2) Royal Mail Steamer (3) Belfast, Ireland (4) April 10, 1912 (5) Only YOU can answer that!

Hands On Exploration at The Artifact Expedition

• Everyone in your crew gets a boarding pass of an actual Titanic passenger, and learns in the end whether they survived or not

• Touch an iceberg so you can feel how cold the water felt that night

• Step out into the frigid temperatures of the outer Promenade Deck or have a picture taken on the Grand Staircase

