InTouch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you are looking for stylish and innovative handbags that make a statement, you need to check out Like Dreams. This forward-thinking fashion brand is all about bringing affordable, high-quality designs to the masses. With a mission to empower people to express their individual style and identity, Like Dreams has created a range of products that are designed to suit any lifestyle.

Through their signature collections, they strive to create timeless, fashionable, and versatile pieces. From classic staples to bold statement bags, the brand offers something for everyone. Their new No Filter Collection gives you the perfect look for any occasion.

Keep reading to learn more about Like Dreams and their exciting designs, or head to their website and experience the magic yourself!

All About Like Dreams

If you’re a fashionista who loves accessorizing, Like Dreams is a brand that should definitely be on your radar. The brand has built a solid reputation for creating quality, stylish, and functional bags and accessories that cater to various occasions and lifestyles.

Whether you’re looking to stay organized with a backpack or tote bag, need an everyday bag like a crossbody or shoulder bag, or want to keep an on-the-go bag handy with a clutch or fanny pack, Like Dreams has you covered.

Like Dreams believes in providing affordable luxury to its customers. The brand’s designers aim to create trendy pieces that complement your personal style and enhance your overall look. This approach has made the brand a favorite among fashion-forward individuals who want to stay stylish without breaking the bank.

In addition to accessibility, Like Dreams is also committed to quality craftsmanship. This commitment to quality ensures that the bags are durable and can stand the test of time, despite daily wear and tear. Many of their bags are made with premium materials that have been ethically sourced, further emphasizing the brand’s commitment to ethical and sustainable fashion practices.

Functionality and practicality are also top priorities for Like Dreams. The brand understands that fashion accessories need to be versatile and functional to meet the needs of modern individuals. Many of their handbags feature thoughtful details like multiple compartments, adjustable straps, and convenient pockets, which make them practical and perfect for daily use.

A Bag for Every Occasion

Like Dreams

Like Dreams has a style that suits your needs from work to weekend getaways. Here’s a breakdown of the trendy types of bags the brand carries:

Backpacks: Ideal for a busy day on the go, a backpack provides a comfortable, hands-free option to carry your essentials. They’re perfect for work or school and can also be used for outdoor activities like hiking.

Tote bags: A roomy tote bag is perfect for carrying all your daily necessities, including your laptop and gym clothes. They’re versatile enough to use as a work bag, shopping bag, or even a beach bag.

Crossbody bags: If you’re looking for a hands-free option that’s easy to carry on a daily basis, a crossbody bag is your best bet. These bags are perfect for bringing the kids to drop-off, running errands, or going out for the night.

Shoulder bags: A shoulder bag is a classic style that’s perfect for work or a more formal occasion. They typically have more structure and are larger to accommodate all your essentials. This is a useful choice if you’re a working gal and need something to carry to the office or meet with clients.

Satchel bags: Satchels have a more structured shape and often have a flap covering the main compartment. They’re a nice option for those of us who want to carry more than just the essentials.

Clutches: A clutch is a small bag that’s perfect for a night out. They typically have enough space for your phone, credit cards, and keys, and they often come in trendy styles to pair nicely with your going-out look.

Fanny packs: Fanny packs have made a comeback in recent years, and they’re a great hands-free option for those who want to carry just the essentials. They’re perfect for traveling, running errands, or going for a jog.

Whatever the style or occasion, Like Dreams has a bag for you. Their selection is always up-to-date with the latest trends and designed to match your lifestyle.

Suitable Bags To Match Your Personal Style

One of the great features of Like Dreams’s brand is that their range of products has something for everyone. They offer a huge selection of on-trend styles that are versatile and fashionable, making them the perfect accessory to match any personal style.

If you’re a fan of casual wear, Like Dreams has plenty of options. You might choose a tote or a crossbody bag that can hold all your essentials while keeping your hands free. These bags come in a variety of materials, including faux leather and canvas, so you can find the perfect one for you.

For the preppy fashion lover, Like Dreams offers classic and stylish bags. Think structured handbags with clean lines and chic details like tassels or hardware.

If you have a more vintage or retro-inspired style, Like Dreams also carries bags that fit that aesthetic. You might choose a structured handbag with a vintage feel or a clutch with a retro print. Either way, you’re sure to find something that matches your unique style.

For the boho chic fashionista, Like Dreams has a range of bags with a relaxed, earthy feel. These options are perfect for completing your boho-inspired look, from woven backpacks to fringe crossbody bags.

If you’re into grunge or punk fashion, Like Dreams has something for you, too. They offer bags with edgy details like studs and chains, making them perfect for pairing with a leather jacket and your favorite pair of boots.

Whatever your personal style may be, Like Dreams has a bag that will perfectly complement your look. They offer a variety of styles and materials to choose from, so you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

Like Dreams’ No Filter Summer ’23 Collection

Like Dreams

Photo Source: Like Dreams

Like Dreams’ newest summer collection is sure to turn heads everywhere you go this season. The No Filter Summer ’23 collection offers a selection of holographic and clear purses for adding a futuristic touch to an accessory collection.

This collection combines fashion-forward designs with functionality, providing plenty of storage space while remaining stylish and compact. Attention to detail and quality is given to the craftsmanship of each piece. Choose from handbags, totes, clutches, and crossbody bags, all with a holographic finish for an eye-catching and playful look.

The holographic purses in the collection are perfect for any occasion, allowing you to express your individuality and stand out from the crowd. They can easily enhance any outfit, from casual to formal, for a trendy and fashionable look. If you have a music festival or summer party on the schedule for this summer, a piece from the No Filter Summer ’23 is a perfect way to add a touch of fun and whimsy to your outfits.

One of the stand-out pieces from this collection is the Iced Out Hologram Purse. This mesmerizing satchel bag is a showstopper designed to elevate your style with its captivating holographic allure. The satchel boasts a stunning holographic exterior that glistens in iridescent shades of blue, pink, and purple. The style creates a dreamy and futuristic aesthetic, making it a perfect accessory for those seeking a touch of enchantment in their look.

Aside from its incredible aesthetic, the bag offers both style and functionality with its spacious and well-organized interior, featuring a roomy main compartment to accommodate your daily essentials. The detachable inner pouch provides extra storage for your makeup and necessities accidents and can easily tuck them away.

As you’re jetting off during the warmer weather, you need a bag that can handle a bit of wear and tear. The satchel features sturdy top handles and a detachable shoulder strap, providing versatility and convenience. You can easily carry it as a handbag or wear it over your shoulder.

Embrace your individuality and let your style shine with the Iced Out Hologram Satchel. It’s a statement-making accessory that adds a touch of magic to any outfit, allowing you to express your personality and stand out with its mesmerizing beauty.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a new bag (or bags!) this season, there’s a clear choice to explore. Like Dreams has the trendiest bags on the market and has suitable options no matter your personal style. You don’t have to spend tons of time hunting around online for the perfect look when it’s already right at your fingertips.

Now, you have a one-stop shop for all your handbag needs to fill your closet with the most stylish options.

