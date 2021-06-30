This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

If you are reading this article, then you probably know the wide range of CBD health benefits. Numerous studies have proven that CBD is a beneficial cannabinoid compound that possesses several therapeutic properties that can help in managing many mental and physical health problems. According to some recent studies, CBD is also helpful for animals.

Like humans, pet animals also suffer from numerous health problems that need proper treatment. Since CBD works by interacting with the cannabinoid receptors of the endocannabinoid system, present in both humans and animals, CBD use can be very effective in managing health problems like anxiety, arthritis, skin allergies, cancer, insomnia, etc.

Here are some of the different types of CBD pet products available these days.

CBD Topicals

A wide range of CBD-infused topical products is used by pet owners to manage different kinds of skin allergies in their dogs. in addition to that, topical CBD products can also help in managing different types of body pain, including joint pain caused by arthritis. Like humans, dogs can also suffer from arthritis. Applying CBD topicals directly to the skin can ensure localized pain relief. The use of CBD cream, CBD lotions, CBD balms, etc. can ensure the treatment of muscle pain, inflammation, and allergic reactions in your pets.

CBD Oils

One of the main benefits of choosing CBD oil over other CBD pet products is that you can give a more precise dose of CBD to your pets. That may ensure a quicker reaction to the effects of CBD and your pets will get the required medical benefits within a few minutes of administration. According to experts, CBD oil is more of a health supplement than a cannabis product. One thing you need to make sure of when buying CBD oil is that it is a broad-spectrum or isolate CBD product. This is because THC may be harmful to pets and full-spectrum CBD may contain 0.3% of THC.

CBD Tincture

This is one of the quickest ways of CBD administration. Even though CBD tinctures are not as potent as CBD oil extracts, they are very effective in alleviating nausea, stress, muscle pain, anxiety, etc. CBD tinctures are administered by placing a few drops of the tincture under the tongue of your dog. It will ensure quick absorption of CBD into the bloodstream.

CBD Edibles

The most popular types of CBD pet products are CBD edibles. One main benefit of edible CBD products is that they can ensure long-lasting CBD effects. CBD treats are one of the most common types of CBD edible pet products.