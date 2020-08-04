Karen Derrico and her husband, Deon Derrico, will soon be gracing our TV screens with all 14 of their children in the new TLC series Doubling Down With the Derricos. Of course, with a brood that size, people have been wondering if Karen turned to In Vitro Fertilization [IVF] to help expand their family. Find out how she got pregnant with their kids and get more details about their upcoming reality show below.

How Did They Conceive All 14 Kids?

“After our oldest [Darian], I had two miscarriages,” the breastfeeding advocate said in the network’s teaser clip on August 3. “And so, once I became pregnant, the doctor started me on Progesterone to sustain my pregnancy. But all of our children were naturally conceived. Not one round of IVF.”

Karen previously revealed they had four sets of multiples back-to-back. Over the years, she has been pregnant a total of six times. They opted for names starting with the letter D for all 14 of them: Darian, Derrick, Dallas, Denver, Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Diez, Dior, Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver.

Courtesy Karen Derrico/Instagram

What Was Her Experience Like Having So Many Children?

The new TV personality and her hubby admitted it’s far from easy to be responsible for so many kids that are close in age.

“It’s like getting struck by lightning while getting struck by lightning,” Deon previously said in a sneak peek clip. “Many parents know with just one child, two children, it’s a job. But when you have soon-to-be 14, it’s a job,” he emphasized.

Karen said they do have good and bad days, but ultimately, “there’s always enough love” to go around.

TLC

Do The Kids Lend a Helping Hand?

Karen said the younger kids learn from the older kids how to complete chores around the house.

“We never actually taught [the youngest] ‘take this to the trash.’ They now do it on their own. It stemmed from them watching their older siblings,” Deon said.

What Can Viewers Expect?

In upcoming episodes, we’ll get a close look at the couple’s journey as they prepare to welcome their most recent three children, who were born in July 2019.

Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres on TLC on August 11 at 10 p.m. ET.