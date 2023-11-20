Suki Waterhouse is pregnant and expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson, she confirmed on November 19, 2023. However, the Twilight actor is not her first high-profile boyfriend.

The i star dated Bradley Cooper for two years from 2013 until 2015. The pair made headlines at the time due to their 17-year age difference (she was just 21 years old when they got together). Amid Suki’s pregnancy news, fans are looking back on her relationship with the actor.

How Did Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper Meet?

Suki and Bradley met at the Elle Style Awards on February 11, 2013.

“We were introduced and hit it off almost immediately,” she told Wonderland magazine. “We were dancing at the afterparty and he asked me if I fancied going to a club. We went to Cirque le Soir in London and he’s a ridiculously good dancer, yes. But I’m a serious dancer, too, so I don’t know if I was fully concentrating on that. We make a pretty good duo.”

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper’s Relationship Timeline

For the most part, Suki and Bradley kept their relationship out of the spotlight. She rarely spoke about the romance in interviews. “I never get asked about it because they all think I’m not going to answer them,” she admitted to Wonderland.

In another interview with Elle UK, she added, “I don’t talk about my boyfriend because it’s boring. Maybe it’s best for me to say, ‘I’m not one of those girls who goes on about their boyfriends.’ I do think whatever I say will sound weird. But the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won’t be able to stop. And I don’t really want to talk about him, you know?’”

However, the duo attended a few A-list events together. Suki was Bradley’s date to the premiere of American Hustle in 2013. She was also by his side for the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards and that year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Paparazzi caught Bradley and Suki out and about on a number of occasions, as well. They were also photographed packing on the PDA while attending Wimbledon in July 2014.

Why Did Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper Split?

News of Bradley and Suki’s breakup broke in March 2015. At the time, a source told People that the two had actually split in January, but remained friendly enough to attend the Oscars together in February.

In the end, it appears that their age difference was part of why they ended things. “They both want different things right now,” E! News reported. “Suki isn’t ready [to start a family]. She loves Bradley and he loves her but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom.”

Did Suki Waterhouse Shade Bradley Cooper?

Although the exes ended things on amicable terms, Suki appeared to have different thoughts about the relationship a few years later. In January 2022, she threw some subtle shade at Bradley in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Along with a video of herself with a beard filter, Suki wrote, “Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart.” The video didn’t specify who she was talking about but one fan commented, “Bradley Cooper besties.” Suki gave the response a “thumbs up,” hinting that this was the correct guess.