Rumors have been swirling that model Suki Waterhouse is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Robert Pattinson. While the notoriously private couple has yet to comment on speculation that there’s a baby on the way, fans are convinced that there will be a new member on Team Edward in the near future.

Is Suki Waterhouse Pregnant?

The pair have been spotted on multiple outings throughout October and November, with Suki covering up in oversized hoodies and athletic attire. However, on November 9, she stepped out in a white crop top and loose-fitted jeans in Los Angeles. Fans were quick to notice what appeared to be a growing baby bump popping out under her casual tee.

“suki waterhouse in her milf era is hot of her,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “SUKI WATERHOUSE IS PREGNANT WITH ROBERT PATTINSON’S BABY THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ME,” a heartbroken fan shared.

Reps for Suki and Robert did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

How Long Have Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Been Dating?

The Twilight star and his longtime girlfriend were first linked back in 2018, one year after he split from ex-fiancée FKA Twigs. The pair were seen getting cozy at a London theater that July.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The following year, Robert remained coy about their relationship during an interview with The Sunday Times, asking, “Do I have to [talk about her]?” “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he added in April 2019. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.”

Robert and Suki made their red carpet debut at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt in December 2022.

For her part, the Love, Rosie star gushed about her longtime beau to the outlet in February 2023. “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said at the time. “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Suki recently revealed that prior to meeting Robert she took a “bout of celibacy,” which she later called “brilliant.”

“It’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement,” she said on the October 4 episode of “Driven Minds: A Type 7” podcast. “It turned out to be great. I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend.”