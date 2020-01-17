Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy Robyn Brown/Instagram

Not so happy together? Meri Brown‘s birthday was on January 16, and none of her fellow sister wives — Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown — or her husband, Kody Brown, seemed to acknowledge it on social media.

Meri’s daughter, Mariah, is visiting her for the weekend to celebrate, along with her fiancée, Audrey Kriss. The Sister Wives star shared a photo of the three of them on Thursday afternoon and wrote, “Perfect birthday day with my girls! Living in Chicago, they miss @caferio and I’m a super fan of it, so it’s a win-win!! 🎉🎉🎉.” But none of the other family members appeared to be with them, and none of the rest of Mariah’s parents seemed to note the special day on either Instagram or Twitter.

Interestingly enough, Robyn’s son Dayton shares a birthday with Meri, 49. She shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram Story on January 16 and wrote, “Celebrating birthdays together again with this cool dude!” and it looked like they were probably at a gathering of some sort. But Dayton’s mom didn’t give Meri a shoutout in kind — or at least, she didn’t do so online.

For Meri’s birthday in 2019, she posted a picture with her husband on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “So Kody and I went out for my birthday the other night and found this hidden gem in Flagstaff. I mean, maybe it was hidden, maybe we’re just new to town lol! #BlackBartsSteakhouse and Musical Revue was so fun, and we got to experience the musical talents of students from #NAU Definitely a win!! 💖💖💖.” She also included lots of positive hashtags like, “#LivingMyWhy” and “#LoveWhatIDo.”

Did she and Kody, 51, enjoy some time together for her birthday this year? Meri hasn’t indicated that they celebrated on January 16, but to be fair, she posted that photo with her spouse on January 17, 2019. It’s possible that she and Kody are going to go out on Friday night instead, and one or both of them will acknowledge her special day on social media after.

But we still think it’s a little weird that not one of Meri’s sister wives or husband made a big deal of her birthday on the day of. Could she still be struggling in her relationships with each of them?