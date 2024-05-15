Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi found herself and her family at the center of the 2015 Ashley Madison scandal. But did Snooki’s husband, Jionni LaValle, cheat on the reality star?

What Is the Ashley Madison Scandal?

In 2015, hackers who identified themselves as The Impact Team got ahold of personal and potentially scandalous information on the more than 30 million users on the dating site Ashley Madison. The hackers threatened to release the information if Ashley Madison did not shut down the company within 30 days.

The company, whose tagline was “Life is short. Have an affair,” branded themselves as the dating website for married people looking for an extramarital relationship. They refused to seize operations and the information was made public on July 22, 2015.

When The Impact Team released the list of names – in addition to credit card transactions and email addresses – Jionni was listed as having an AM account. Other notable celebrities such as 19 Kids & Counting alum Josh Duggar, YouTube star Sam Rader and Real Housewives star Josh Taekman.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Did Jionni LaValle Cheat on Snooki?

At the time of the scandal, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shot down allegations that Jionni had an account on the scandalous dating site.

“I’m lucky if he knows how to even use a computer, yet go on Ashley Madison to cheat on me,” she said during an episode of her “Naturally Nicole” podcast. “It’s so stupid, and we honestly think, like, someone is trying to f–k with us because this isn’t the first story that Jionni’s been cheating on me. But all these stories never have evidence. There’s never a photo, there’s never text messages, there’s nothing.”

Getty

She continued, “If he wanted to cheat on me, he would go to a club and cheat on me, or go out and cheat on me. He wouldn’t go on Ashley Madison to pay money to cheat on me. Like, he’s not an ugly guy. He’s beautiful, do you know what I mean?”

In May 2024, Netflix released a documentary on the scandal called Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal. While neither Snooki nor Jionni participated in the series, the mother of 2 “denied that her husband, Jionni LaValle, had an Ashley Madison account,” a text update shared at the end of episode 2 revealed.

Are Snooki and Jionni Still Together?

Nicole and Jionni tied the knot in September 2014. The couple share two children, son Lorenzo, born in 2012, and daughter Giovanna, born in 2014.

Despite enduring the cheating scandal early in their marriage, the New Jersey-based couple are still together.