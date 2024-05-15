Jionni LaValle

The New Jersey native was married to Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi when his name was revealed as an Ashley Madison subscriber. However, his reality star wife

the father of her two children.

“I’m lucky if he knows how to even use a computer, yet go on Ashley Madison to cheat on me,” she said during an episode of her “Naturally Nicole” podcast. “It’s so stupid, and we honestly think, like, someone is trying to f–k with us because this isn’t the first story that Jionni’s been cheating on me. But all these stories never have evidence. There’s never a photo, there’s never text messages, there’s nothing.”

She again shot down the reports in May 2024, with a statement during the Netflix docuseries. “Snooki denied that her husband, Jionni LaValle, had an Ashley Madison account,” a text update shared at the end of episode 2 revealed.