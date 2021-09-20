Counting On alum Jana Duggar’s recent visit to Los Angeles, California, has some fans speculating that she may be on the lookout for a boyfriend.

In a new posting via the Instagram account Duggar and Bates Confessions on Sunday, September 19, one social media user questioned if anyone else thought Jana, 31, “went to L.A. not only to visit [her sister] Jinger and Jeremy [Vuolo], but because they are setting Jana up with one of Jeremy’s pastor/seminary friends.”

Jana Duggar/Instagram

“Well, I hope she brought a chaperone!” one fan replied in the comments. “Eh, not really,” another chimed in about the theories, adding, “Jana and Jinger have gotten to be pretty close in the last couple years. Jana simply may have wanted to visit Jinger.”

It’s been a few weeks since the former 19 Kids and Counting star enjoyed catching up with Jinger, 27, and their brother Jason Duggar, who also spent a couple of days in L.A. to see his siblings before returning home to Tontitown, Arkansas.

The group went to a baseball game at the Dodger Stadium, visited the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum and grabbed some ice cream at Salt & Straw. “Leaving full of great memories and good food!” Jason, 21, captioned a snap on August 31, showing the trio holding up their treats outside the shop. Their fun-filled trip had fans pondering if Jana also met up with any hopeful suitors while she was away, although there was no indication of any date nights.

Jana did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Over the years, Jana’s single status has continued to be a hot topic on social media and on TV. The Arkansas resident previously dished about what she is looking for in a partner on her family’s now-defunct show Counting On, sharing that she is ultimately looking for her right match and that’s why she has no problem waiting it out.

“I used to be a little [stricter],” she explained in a confessional about the qualities she is hoping to find. “I felt like, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I’ve found I do love to travel more than I thought I did. So now, it’s more like, OK, if I really love the guy, I’ll follow him to the ends of the earth. I’ll want to go wherever he is. So far, I just haven’t found that one.”

“Most of my siblings have gotten married really young,” Jana added. “Some people are like, ‘Are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so.'”