Did Brian Laundrie Have a Gun? His Parents Learned Their Handgun Was Missing After His Disappearance

Did Brian Laundrie have a gun? The late fugitive’s parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, learned that one of their handguns were missing the same day they reported their son’s disappearance amid the disappearance of his late fiancée, Gabby Petito.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, told TMZ, Chris and Roberta voluntarily surrendered all of the guns in their home to police on September 17. At the time they were aware a handgun was missing. The information about the Laundrie’s missing handgun had not been previously revealed to the public.

According to Bertolino, law enforcement thought was best not to reveal the gun was missing. The lawyer also said Brian’s parents “were shocked the gun was missing and they were upset.”

As In Touch previously reported, Brian went missing just two days after his fiancée, Petito, was reporting missing on September 11. According to Chris, 62, and Roberta, 55, the last time they had seen their son was September 13, two days before he was named a person of interest in the Long Island, New York, native’s disappearance.

John Roca Photography/MEGA

Brian and Petito had embarked on a cross-country road trip through the American West in July in Petito’s converted white 2012 Ford Transit van. On September 1, Brian returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida — where he had been living with Petito — without her.

The aspiring travel vlogger’s body was found on September 19 near the Spread Creek dispersed camping area in Wyoming which is just outside of Grand Teton National Park, one of the last places she had been seen alive. Her death was confirmed on September 21. On October 12, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed her autopsy results, which found her cause of death is death was by strangulation and manner of death was death by homicide.

After being missing for over one month, Brian’s remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida. He was confirmed dead on October 21. Brian’s initial autopsy results had come back inconclusive after being sent to the Florida District 12 Medical Examiner. His remains were then sent sent to a forensic anthropologist. One month after his remains were found, Bertolino revealed Brian’s cause of death and manner of death.

Courtesy of Gabby Petito/Instagram

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino told In Touch via a November 23 statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”