The FBI tweeted on Monday that it “is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, Florida relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation.”

They added, “No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

The Remains Are Confirmed to Be Gabby’s, Her Manner of Death Deemed ‘Homicide’

The FBI sent out a statement on Tuesday, September 21, saying that the body investigated by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue was “confirmed” to be the remains “of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999.” While her cause of death remains pending until the final autopsy results are released, the FBI added that “Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide.”

Brian Laundrie Seemingly Shared Concerning Posts on Social Media Before Petito’s Disappearance

Laundrie seemingly shared a number of disturbing Pinterest posts ahead of his fiancée’s disappearance. The account, which has not been verified but features images of Petito modeling face masks for his line, “Bizzare Designs,” and shares the same name as Laundrie’s Instagram handle, includes posts of multiple images of different covers of H. G. Wells’ iconic science-fiction horror story, The Invisible Man, and posts that read, “the opposite of lost.” Read more here.

Laundrie was also seen reading the novel Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer in an August vlog. The book follows four women as they venture off into Area X, a place known for disappearances, suicides and more.

Laundrie Seen ‘Fighting With the Hostess’ at Wyoming Restaurant

On August 27, an eyewitness claims Laundrie was “fighting with the hostess” and was kicked out of a Jackson, Wyoming restaurant, Merry Piglets. The event occurred two weeks before Petito was reported missing. The witness, Nina Celie, described it as a “blowout of a situation” between Laundrie and Petito and that she and her boyfriend had spoken with authorities.

The woman claims following the incident, Petito was outside “crying” while Laundrie “walked back in four more times to talk to the manager and to tell the hostess off.” She described Laundrie’s behavior as “angry” and “relentless.” Celie said that Petito had reentered the restaurant and “just apologized.”

An Arrest Warrant Was Issued for Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by the U.S. District Court of Wyoming on Thursday, September 23, two days after Petito’s death was confirmed by a coroner. The warrant, released by the FBI, was not for Petito’s homicide but rather for the alleged violation of the “Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices” statute of the U.S. Code, specifically for “whoever knowingly and with intent to defraud produces, uses, or traffics in one or more counterfeit access devices.”

An access device may refer to “any card, plate, code, account number or other means of account access that can be used, alone or in conjunction with another access device, to obtain money, goods, services, or any other thing of value, or that can be used to initiate a transfer of funds (other than a transfer originated solely by paper instrument),” according to the United States v. Jenkins-Watts.

Two Women Come Forward to Claim They Picked Up Brian Laundrie While Hitchhiking

Two women claim they picked up Laundrie while he was hitchhiking, two days after Petito was last seen. The first woman, Miranda Baker, shared on TikTok that she picked Laundrie up at Grand Teton National Park on August 29, four days after Petito’s last Instagram post, leaving him near Jackson Dam. The second woman, Norma Jean Jalovec, picked him up in the same area and dropped him off at the entrance of the Spread Creek dispersed camping area, where Petito’s remains were found.

Petito’s Family Holds an Open Service

On Friday, September 24, Joseph “Joe” Petito, the victim’s father, tweeted that services for Petito would be open to the public on Sunday, September 26.

“In lieu of flowers for the service, please send donations for the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation,” Petito’s father tweeted. “We Thank you for all the support.”

Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Joins Search for Brian Laundrie

Reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman joined the search for Laundrie. Chapman arrived at Laundrie’s home, which he shared with parents Christopher “Chris” Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, and knocked on the door.

“I thought, well the dad’s gonna see me and crack. I know the kid knows me. [He’s] probably one of my fans. So, I thought the dad would answer and talk,” Chapman told Fox 13 Tampa in an interview released on September 26. “But I was very persistent without disturbing the peace and knocked a few times so they saw it was me. And I didn’t play nasty and put a copy of the warrant on the front door. None of that. I was very respectful. And the dad can still reach out to me through social media. Let’s get the kid captured alive. Alive.”

The Laundrie family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told In Touch in a statement that Laundrie’s parents did not know where their son was at the time and were concerned.

Expert Claims Laundrie Is Incapable of Surviving in Florida’s Carlton Reserve

According to Alan McEwen, a local expert of the area where Laundrie was alleged to have been hiding, it is unlikely that the avid hiker could have survived the conditions of the Carlton Reserve.

“There’s no surviving out here, I don’t know how to say it,” Alan McEwen, a cattle rancher, told Fox News in an interview published on Sunday, September 26. “No buzzards, no body is my theory.”

Released Audio Recordings Show Dispatchers Alerted Police That Laundrie ‘Hit’ Petito Before Traffic Stop

Prior to the couple’s traffic stop in August over a domestic violence incident in Moab, Utah, dispatchers told police that Laundrie allegedly “hit” Petito.

“RP [reporting party] states a male hit a female,” a dispatcher told police officers in audio obtained by Fox 13 on Monday, September 27, later informing them of the license plate number. “Domestic. He got into a white Ford Transit van. Has a black ladder on the back. Florida plate. The female who got hit, they both — the male and the female — both got into the van and headed north.”

A responding officer wrote that “no one reported that the male struck the female,” going on to describe the incident “more accurately as a mental [or] emotional health ‘break’ than a domestic assault.”