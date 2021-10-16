Gabby Petito’s Family Stops at Lake She Once Visited After Picking Up Her Remains in Wyoming

Taking in the same sights. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito‘s family stopped by Jenny Lake, one of the places she last visited before her death, as they traveled to Wyoming to bring back her remains to New York following the completion of her autopsy.

“I now know why you came here. #gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you,” Gabby’s father, Joseph “Joe” Petito captioned a photo of the scenic view via Twitter on Friday, October 15.

Joe’s wife and Gabby’s stepmother, Tara Petito, shared a selfie with Joe’s ex-wife and Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, taken that same day. “Two moms out at Jenny Lake, taking in the beauty of it all,” Tara captioned the photo with Nichole via Twitter. Joe retweeted his wife’s photo and added, “Two amazing moms

@Nikischmidt927 @TaraPetito being there for each other. @Jim_Schmidt416 and I are very lucky husbands. #gabbypetito #justiceforgabbypetito.”

Jenny Lake is located at the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, which is near the Spread Creek dispersed camping area where Gabby’s remains were found. Grand Teton National Park is also one of the last places Gabby was seen alive before her death.

As In Touch previously reported, Gabby had embarked on a cross-country road trip through the American West with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, as part of the popular “van life” social media movement. The couple left from their native Long Island, New York, in July but Laundrie returned to the home he and Gabby shared with his parents in North Port, Florida, on September 1 without her in her 2012 Ford Transit van. Gabby’s family reported her missing on September 11. Laundrie was named a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance on September 15. On September 17, the Laundrie family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, revealed that Laundrie had also gone missing. While Laundrie’s parents initially stated that the last time they had seen their son was on September 14, they later amended the date to September 13.

On September 19, human remains were found at Spread Creek that were believed to be Gabby’s body. Gabby was confirmed dead on September 21, and her manner of death was initially deemed a homicide by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue. Three weeks later, Dr. Blue revealed the cause of death was “death by strangulation” and manner of death is “death by homicide.” He later added that the cause of death is more specifically “manual strangulation/throttling.”

A warrant for Laundrie’s arrest was issued on September 23 in relation to his “activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” according to a press release tweeted by FBI Denver’s official Twitter account. He still remains missing.