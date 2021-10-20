Brian Laundrie’s belongings have been found in a Florida park as he remains missing in the wake of his fiancée Gabby Petito’s homicide, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino tells In Touch.

Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, went to the “Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian,” Bertolino says in a statement on Wednesday, October 20. “The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

According to NBC News, a senior law official said they uncovered what appeared to be partial human remains near a backpack in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office confirmed to In Touch that their human remains detection K9s were “requested” by the Port police to conduct a search. However, there is no confirmation that the remains belong to Brian at this time. A medical examiner and cadaver dog have also been brought to the scene as the search for evidence continues.

Brian is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby, whose death was determined to be “manual strangulation” at least three weeks before her remains were found on September 19, a Wyoming coroner said on October 12.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brian after authorities said he used Gabby’s debit card without permission following a cross-country trek with his fiancée over the summer. Brian returned without Gabby in their 2012 Ford transit van on September 1. The Long Island native was reported missing by her parents more than a week later on September 11 and her body was tragically found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming on September 19.

“Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy,” Bertolino said in a statement after the news broke. “While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise. At this time Brian is still missing, and when he is located, we will address the pending fraud charge against him.”

Gabby’s loved ones also spoke out following the devastating outcome, saying they are grieving and trying to honor their daughter’s memory. “I just hope people are inspired by her,” Gabby’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said during a press conference on September 28. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s amazing that she’s touched so many lives.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Carlton Reserve search.