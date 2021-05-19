Ariana Grande Is Not Pregnant With Husband Dalton Gomez’s Baby Despite Viral Rumors
Rumors that Ariana Grande is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Dalton Gomez surfaced online shortly after the couple tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony last weekend — but In Touch has exclusively learned there is no truth to the pregnancy rumors.
The speculation began when a Spanish celebrity gossip influencer claimed via Instagram that the duo decided to walk down the aisle because the songstress was pregnant with a baby boy.
The happy couple got engaged in December 2020 after less than a year of dating and the real estate agent, 25, gave the pop star, 27, an impressive diamond to commemorate their deep love.
“Ariana’s two-stone ring appears to feature a 5 to 7-carat oval diamond offset next to 5 to 6-millimeter pearl set on a simple white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style the same month. Money also estimated that the Florida native’s engagement ring is worth “between approximately $300,000 to 350,000.”
Fans were thrilled when news broke that the pair had tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony in May 2021. Days later, an insider revealed to Life & Style that Ariana and Dalton “can’t wait to start a family” and “love kids.”
The singer is “checking off her bucket list items one by one,” which includes her plans to become a mother. The former Broadway star “just married the man of her dreams” and the next thing “on her list” is starting a family with her man, the source gushed. “Her plan has always been to become a young mother and Dalton is completely on board.”
As a result, the insider added that Ariana and her husband “want to start having babies right away.” The source explained, “She‘s always said she wanted to have two kids, a boy and a girl, before she turned 30, so she’s right on track.”
It seems the A-lister and the luxury real estate guru were destined to be together from the beginning. They met when the “God Is a Woman” singer was looking for a second home outside of the Los Angeles area and her team suggested him as a potential realtor. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” Us Weekly reported in August 2020. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”
