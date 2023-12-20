American Pie star Tara Reid opened about her dating history, including a mention of a brief romance with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. So, did Tara and Tom date?

Did Tara Reid Date Tom Brady?

In a December 2023 Bustle profile, Tara spilled a little bit of tea about her time dating Tom.

“We’d just see each other on and off,” she told the publication. “It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

The Sharknado actress also mentioned dating Tom in a 2014 interview.

“[We] have kissed. He’s pretty good-looking,” Tara told the hosts of Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

She brought up the fling again in 2022 during an interview with NBC Sports Boston.

“I dated Tom Brady,” Tara confessed. “He was a great guy. He’s a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun.”

Tara’s time with the former New England Patriots legend came before her relationship and eventual engagement to The Voice host Carson Daly, which was ultimately called off.

Who Has Tara Reid Dated?

Tara’s most public relationship was with Carson. The two met in March 2000 when Tara appeared as a guest on MTV’s Total Request Live, which Carson hosted. They eventually moved in together in an apartment in New York City and Carson proposed in October. However, they ended things in June 2001.

After Carson and Tom, Tara began dating internet entrepreneur Michael Axtmann in 2010. He proposed at a restaurant in Los Angeles and the two reportedly began planning a summer wedding. However, in April 2010, Tara’s rep confirmed that the two had ended their relationship.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Tara Reid has confirmed that she will not be moving forward with her May 22 nuptials,” a released statement read.

By November 2010, Tara had moved on with Michael Lillelund, a Danish businessman. In August 2011, Tara’s spokesperson announced the two had married, according to a report from People. However, Michael denied it and said that he hadn’t spoken to Tara in months.

In 2013, Tara dated Erez Eisen from the band Infected Mushroom. Then in 2017, she was allegedly dating Ted Dhanik. The Urban Legend actress is now with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, who she met five years ago at a dinner party.

Who Has Tom Brady Dated?

Tom dated actress Bridget Moynahan from 2004 until December 2006 when the couple announced their split. That same month, Tom was introduced to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who he eventually married. However, soon after Gisele and Tom got together, Bridget revealed she was pregnant with Tom’s child.

Gisele admitted to CBS This Morning that she considered leaving Tom when she found out, but she stuck it out. The two got married in early 2009, but officially called it quits 13 years later in October 2022.