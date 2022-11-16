Actress Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were reportedly involved in a frightening road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14.

Phypers was driving the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to Popsicle Studio in L.A. and had an issue finding the studio’s exact location, according to TMZ. As a result, a male driver who was behind them became agitated and started shouting at the couple while trying to get ahead of them.

Although Phypers let the frustrated driver go in front of them, the violent driver shot at the pair’s truck, hitting the back of the driver’s side of the vehicle, the outlet reported.

Following the incident, Richards spoke out while clapping back at a troll who wished her harm during the alleged altercation.

Was Denise Richards Injured During the Road Rage Incident?

Neither Richards nor Phypers were physically harmed after the shot was fired at their vehicle, according to multiple outlets. However, the former reality TV star reportedly arrived at the film studio crying following the alarming ordeal.

TMZ reported that the Scary Movie 3 actress worked for 12 hours at the studio after the altercation while her husband stayed by her side throughout the day. When she finished working, an off-duty police officer was on set to escort Richards and Phypers back to the freeway to go home, per the outlet.

A rep for Richards did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Denise Richards Breaks Her Silence on the Shooting While Clapping Back at a Troll

Two days after the incident took place, the Wild Things actress came across an unpleasant comment from a Twitter user who expressed that they wished she was injured during the road rage.

“Don’t care, kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly,” the troll wrote in a since-deleted tweet, to which Richards responded, “Thank you. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in [sic].”

The Real Girl Next Door author concluded her reply by mimicking the troll’s comment, writing, “I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck … a—hole.”