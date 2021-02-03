Did she or didn’t she? Actress Demi Moore is speaking out amid plastic surgery rumors after looking unrecognizable on the Fendi runway.

“Truly, it didn’t hit me until afterward that it really was a teenage fantasy fulfilled,” Demi, 58, said during a surprise appearance on No Filter With Naomi Campbell. “I took a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my God, I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.’ For me, I felt like a little kid.”

The G.I. Jane star, who sat down in person with fellow Fendi model Naomi Campbell in Paris shortly after the show, went on to gush about the catwalk event, which was hosted without an audience.

“It was a very special show,” she noted of the experience amid the coronavirus pandemic, without addressing speculation. “Even though there was no audience, it felt like there was an audience to me. It felt special for me because it was less about the clothes and more about the full story. It felt very magical.”

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock

While the show was clearly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Demi, the actress’ appearance on the runway struck a chord with spectators. Following her debut, fans flooded social media with comments about the mom of three’s new appearance.

“Have you seen Demi Moore has had more plastic surgery?” one fan assumed via Twitter. “It doesn’t look natural at all.” Another person wrote, “Demi Moore plastic surgery! That’s a shame! I wish women would allow themselves to age gracefully. It’s so much more attractive than when they start messing with their face.” A third, meanwhile, simply chimed in, “Why, Demi, why?”

Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, who has not treated Demi, told the it appeared as though she has undergone several procedures.

“While a lot of this look may be attributed to makeup and lighting, it also appears that perhaps she has had too much fat removed from her buccal fat pads. This appears to have caused dermal filler in the cheek to appear too augmented resulting in this dramatically different appearance.”

That said, the brunette babe looked stunning in her interview with Naomi, so it’s likely her look was just temporary. (Like The Weeknd‘s).