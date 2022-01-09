A classy crawler. Demi Lovato showed off a new spider head tattoo design following reports that the singer recently completed a stint in rehab.

In a series of Instagram Stories that the “Anyone” artist, 29, posted on Saturday, January 8, Demi documented the process of them getting their ink.

In the first Story, the Disney Channel alum snapped a selfie while getting tatooed. In an additional Story, they shared a video that revealed a black spider tattoo on the left side of their head. Afterward, Demi credited tattoo artist Doctor Woo in a third Instagram Story, which featured a black-and-white photo of the finished design.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

After showing off their new, edgy ink, Demi shared a quote from the Cherokee story “Grandmother Spider Brings the Light” via Instagram Stories — which seemingly shared insight into the meaning behind their new piece.

“It was the Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” the caption read. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

The “Dancing With the Devil” singer’s tattoo comes right on the heels of reports that they had recently checked in and completed a rehab program, per Us Weekly. An insider told the publication that Demi “returned home from rehab during the holidays.”

“Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition,” the source added. “It was their decision to go back to rehab.”

The “Confident” rocker has not publicly commented on the news, but fans noticed they erased most of their Instagram account of any photos, except for one photo collage post that they uploaded a week prior to receiving their tattoo.

Demi has been extremely open about their sobriety journey with fans. In December 2021, they announced, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” in an Instagram Story post. “Sober sober is the only way to be,” they added.

Nine months before this revelation, Demi claimed they had not fully removed marijuana or alcohol in their YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which detailed the singer’s nearly fatal 2018 overdose.

“I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I’m never going to do this again,” the “Sorry Not sorry” artist claimed in the series, which premiered in March 2021. “Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker.”