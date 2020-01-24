She’s back! Demi Lovato is gearing up to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, and the pop star reveals she will be singing her new song, “Anyone” — almost a year and a half after her near-fatal overdose. “This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened,” the 27-year-old tells Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Friday, January 24. “So, I recorded the vocals for it four days before. The lyrics took on a totally different meaning. At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And kind of listen back to it, and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’”

The brunette beauty continued to explain that she was in denial about how she was feeling at the time. “I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly, I wasn’t,” she says. “And I even listened back to it, and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I was singing this song, and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact.”

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

On the bright side, Demi had an epiphany when she was in the hospital recovering from the incident and realized this tune was meant to be heard. “I was finally, like, awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'” she says.

Despite the challenges Demi — who was found unconscious at her home in California in July 2018 — went through, it certainly seems like she came out on top and was able to put everything into different perspective since she “always” stops and thinks, “‘OK, why is God putting me through this?'” She adds, “I recorded it, went through everything and then it made sense later.”

The Grammy nominee has yet to talk about that pivotal moment, but she is hopeful through her music, she will continue to open up as she has “become more and more ready as time goes by.” Right now, it’s “taken” her “a long time to be able to even get this far,” she reveals about the healing process. Soon enough, Demi will perform her vulnerable new tune in front of her music industry peers and coworkers, and it seems like she is ready for her big comeback.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

At the end of the day, the former Disney star is moving onward and upward. “I’m grateful that I have this opportunity to sit here and talk to you and tell a little bit of my story,” she adds. “I think as time goes on, I’m going to tell more and more about it. With the next song that I have coming out, I think I tell more of the story. With this one, it just kind of tells you a little bit about where I was right before and right afterward.”

We can’t wait to see Demi return to the stage!