Demi Lovato is celebrating how they feel so body-confident after stripping down to their bra and underwear to film a sex scene. The singer — who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them — was so thrilled they had to share it with the world.

In a July 20 Instagram post, the “Sober” singer wrote, “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it, but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that,” the 28-year-old confessed.

Demi could be seen in a photo wearing a plunging black bra and underwear. They didn’t specify if the sex scene was for an upcoming music video. The former Camp Rock star currently has a comedy pilot in production for NBC called Hungry. Demi revealed that they had “awkward hilarious sex,” so the scene could have been for the TV show.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

“I rarely ever showed my arms before … now I’m in this!!” they gushed about the skin-baring outfit to shoot the scene. “I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post — I do just that!” Demi gushed.

They continued, “It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

Hungry centers around “a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” Deadline reported on June 11. The site added that Demi’s character of Teddy is a “talented food stylist who wants to have a healthy relationship with food and date men who are good for Teddy — but, like so many of us, it’s a struggle.”

Speaking of struggles, Demi has battled self-esteem issues involving their weight for years, even after overcoming an eating disorder. After they recently lost some weight over the spring, they asked fans to stop complimenting them for it.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder,” the singer wrote on their Instagram Stories on May 23. While Demi may not want compliments from fans, they’re’ now comfortable enough with their body that the star is exuding confidence while filming their first sex scene!