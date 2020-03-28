Demi Lovato certainly seems ~confident~ about her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer left a flirty comment on the soap opera star’s Instagram on Friday, March 27.

The Young and the Restless actor, 28, shared a sweet selfie with his pup and oped to go captionless, letting the snap speak for itself. In response, Demi, 27, posted several pleading face emoji, weary emoji and growing heart emoji. Ah, young love!

The newly minted pair met “a few weeks ago” and are off to a “strong start,” a source told Us Weekly on March 25.

Demi and Max were first seen out in Los Angeles together earlier this month and fueled speculation by commenting on each other’s social media posts. “When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the actor wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to which the “Skyscraper” singer replied, “Fine by me.”

Shutterstock (2)

Demi’s last public relationship was with Austin Wilson. They dated for one month before splitting in December 2019. Although their romance was short-lived, In Touch exclusively learned that they shared the “same circle of friends.”

“Demi feels really comfortable with Austin because he understands her struggle and her journey,” the insider dished, “so they can really talk about and bond over their shared experiences and their sobriety.”

During a hilarious appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Demi opened up about her then-single status.

“No, I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she told the talk show host on March 5. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

Well, it sounds like her Saturday nights will be a bit more crowded now!

