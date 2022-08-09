Is Demi Lovato dating independent artist Jute$? The clues are piling up that the singing superstar is involved with the up-and-coming Toronto-based musician, real name Jordan Lutes, as they’ve been spotted together on numerous occasions, and she’s been leaving some flirty comments on his social media posts. Keep reading for the hints the two have given that they could be dating.

Demi Lovato and Jute$ Loved Working Together

Jute$ collaborated with Demi, 29, on her new song “Substance,” and he posted to Instagram about it on July 15, writing, “one of my fav songs I’ve ever worked on,” and “I feel so blessed to be a part of something I’m such a big fan of.” The “Confident” singer responded with the comment, “Thank you sooo much. You killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w/you. Here’s to many more!! Let’s gooooo!!”

Demi Lovato Left a Flirty Comment About Jute$

But there was an exchange the prior January that was caught by fans in screengrabs that hinted there might be something going on between the two that was more than just music. Jute$ wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Hey, I’ve been quiet on here lately. I’ve been working on an EP that’s gonna absolutely rip,” to which Demi wrote in the comments, “That’s not all you’ve been working on,” including a smiling, blushing emoji, wide curious eyes and a handwriting emoji.

Demi Lovato and Jute$ Vacationed Together

Jutes$ shared a series of vacation photos to a tropical getaway on July 24, and one snapshot showed him sitting next to a glowing Demi with his arm around her as they sat aboard a boat with pals. She wrote in the comments about a photo of Jute$ in their pool gazing out at the ocean, “The 4th pic is us forever missing our (constant) lattes from Dewa and remembering all the glow worms that never showed up for us.”

Courtesy of Jute$/Instagram

Demi Lovato Is Showing Support For Jute$’ New Music

The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress has also been playing hype woman for Jute$ debut EP, Hollywood Hillbilly. She also cheered on his sobriety during a July 27 post where he wrote about catching COVID-19, marking 100 days sober and how his EP “drops in a week and a day and I’m really excited to start this new chapter … it’s a good one.” Demi responded by telling him, “1. Hollywood Hillbilly is a smash 2. Feel better asap and 3.100 days is such an accomplishment. I’m so proud.” Jute$ replied by calling Demi “the sweetest ever.”

Demi Lovato and Jute$ Have Enjoyed Outings Together

In a recent Instagram Story shared by Jute$ at a show by the band Turnstile, he’s seen rocking out to the group and pans the camera over to show a white T-shirt clad Demi one seat down, smiling and enjoying the concert with him. Jute$ also accompanied Demi to her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on July 13.

A rep for Jute$ did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment