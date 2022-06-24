Daisy dukes, bikinis on top! Many pop stars have chosen to bring the beach to the stage whenever they’ve worn a sparkling or bright-colored swimsuit top during a performance. Musical artists such as Katy Perry got even more creative by redesigning the bikini top trend by sporting a cupcake top instead, whereas other singers including Miley Cyrus have kept it simple by wearing full-on two-piece ensembles.

However, many of these celebs have also opened up about struggling with body image and self-perception after facing criticism for their style choices.

During a March 2020 Instagram Live, Miley spoke with fellow pop star Demi Lovato about feeling uncomfortable in her own body after many audiences reacted negatively to her infamous 2013 MTV VMAs performance, for which she sported a gray bodysuit and sneakers.

“I went through two to three years when I wouldn’t wear shorts or skirts on stage,” the “Malibu” artist said. “After the VMAs, I wore a cute bodysuit and everyone started comparing me to this turkey … I felt so bad about myself.”

Miley then described how the body-shaming she experienced “affected” her personal life.”

“Not wearing shorts to the beach … what was so hard about it was my brand has always been so unapologetically myself and being confident,” she added. “I felt like having this persona was actually kind of fraud that … I wasn’t wearing shorts and even when I wore bodysuits, I wore four f—king pairs of tights under.”

Demi has also been one of the most outspoken pop stars when it comes to self-image. The “Skin of My Teeth” artist previously shared a few since-deleted swimsuit pictures via their Instagram account, encouraging their fans to find confidence “in [their] skin.”

“I rarely ever showed my arms before … now I’m in this!!” they captioned the Instagram post. “(Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL) I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post — I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins.”

Aside from the two Disney Channel alumni, Camila Cabello has also advocated for healthier body image discussions. In April 2022, the “Bam Bam” singer penned a lengthy note via her Instagram account, addressing how she has struggled with seeing photos of her online.

“I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures and online and comments and been so upset,” she wrote. “I wanted to talk about this because we see pictures of women and praise them for looking good, for looking fit or ‘healthy,’ but what is health when you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life?”

Although they have given fans show-stopping looks either onstage or on beach vacays, several pop stars have also encouraged their fans to embrace self-love.

Scroll through the gallery to see your favorite pop stars wearing their sexiest bikinis!