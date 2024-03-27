On March 13, Danny Masterson celebrated his 48th birthday behind bars at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, California. Days later, his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, was spotted visiting the convicted rapist for the first time, along with their 10-year-old daughter, Fianna.

While the 43-year-old looked grim as she entered the prison, sources exclusively tell In Touch Danny has been using his fame to ease his way at the minimum security facility. “Danny’s a popular celebrity in prison,” explains an insider. “Inmates know him from That ’70s Show and he knows how to use that to his advantage.” And despite being booted from Scientology after his conviction, he’s been using the controversial religion’s teachings to his advantage. “As a longtime Scientologist, he’s learned the ways of manipulation and control,” says the insider. “The word is, he has people protecting him there, the guards are good to him and he’s putting together his own squad.” He’ll need it, as he’s been sentenced to 30 years to life!