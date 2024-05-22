One week after Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt slammed Crystal Hefner’s claims about her experience in the Playboy Mansion detailed in her memoir, Hugh Hefner’s widow has spoken out about their feud.

Crystal, 38, accused Holly, 44, and Bridget, 50, of trying to “sabotage” and “pull apart [her] life” during an interview with Us Weekly, which was published on Wednesday, May 22.

“If I have a problem with someone, I’ll go to the person and talk to them,” she continued. “Obviously they just want attention.”

Crystal’s feud with Holly and Bridget began in 2009 when she became Hugh’s new girlfriend after his split from Holly. The former Playboy Bunnies were joined by Hugh’s son Marston Hefner on the May 13 episode of their “Girls Next Level” podcast, where they slammed accusations made by Crystal in her January memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

After noting that Crystal said she felt “trapped” in the Playboy Mansion in the book, Marston, 34, called her a “master manipulator” and accused her of being a gold digger when she married Hugh in 2012. The couple remained together until he died at the age of 91 in 2017.

A source revealed to the outlet that Crystal’s feud with Holly and Bridget began “over status at the mansion.” The insider claimed, “Holly wanted to be Mrs. Hefner so badly. She was bitter.”

“They have never been friends,” the source continued of Crystal, Holly and Bridget. “Holly automatically hated Crystal … It’s like a witch hunt against her.”

Their drama seemingly increased in 2021 when former Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson said she moved on from the drama, while Holly was still making headlines by recalling the “cutthroat” dynamic between the women in the mansion. Crystal publicly said she sided with Kendra, 38, in the feud, which seemingly escalated her tension with Holly and Bridget.

While Crystal feels that Holly and Bridget are against her, she told Us Weekly she would like to work through their issues. “I hope we can all heal and get along. I don’t hold grudges,” she said. “When you’re happy and feeling good, you don’t wish any ill will toward anyone.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

Meanwhile, the Arizona native said she spoke to Marston after the podcast episode was released. He allegedly said he “backpedaled” on certain statements, and he claimed some of his comments were taken out of context.

“I still see him as family,” Crystal said about Marston, who she said is likely dealing with trauma from his complex relationship with Hugh. “Obviously, he has a lot of pain and hurt.”

Not only did Crystal admit she felt “trapped” in the Playboy Mansion, but she also spilled plenty of bombshells about what it was like to live with Hugh in the book. She revealed that the mansion was “gross,” writing, “Everything was moldy and dusty and it was just hoarder central in the mansion.”